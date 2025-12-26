Special forces of the SSU’s Alpha unit destroyed more than 500 Russian air defence systems. VIDEO

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, special forces from the Alpha unit of the Security Service of Ukraine have destroyed more than 500 Russian air defence systems.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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"We are 'congratulating' the enemy in our own way on today's Air Defence Day of the Russian Ground Forces. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, our soldiers from the Alpha special forces unit of the Security Service of Ukraine have been systematically destroying the enemy's 'impenetrable' air shield," the statement said.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,202,070 people (+840 per day), 11,459 tanks, 35,509 artillery systems, 23,804 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

What exactly did the SSU special forces destroy?

Among the targets hit were key elements of the so-called "most modern Russian air defence system":

S-400 and S-300 long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems,

Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems,

Buk-M2 / Buk-M3, Tor-M2, Osa and Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as

radar stations,

command posts and

detection equipment, without which air defence becomes a blind and uncoordinated system.

Watch more: "FATUM" and Third Army Corps destroyed Chinese MLRS along with the occupiers’ personnel. VIDEO

Provided by Deepstrike

The work done is of undeniable value: it allowed corridors to be broken through in the multi-layered Russian air defence system and ensured passage for Ukrainian long-range drones to strike deep into enemy territory.

at bases,

warehouses,

airfields and

other military targets.

Watch more: General Chereshnia AIR interceptor drone destroys rare Russian "Kniaz Veshchyi Oleh" reconnaissance UAV. VIDEO

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