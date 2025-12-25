General Cherry AIR interceptor drone destroys rare Russian "Kniaz Veshchyi Oleh" reconnaissance UAV. VIDEO

A Ukrainian interceptor drone, the General Cherry AIR, destroyed one of Russia’s newest and at the same time rare reconnaissance UAVs, the Kniaz Veshchyi Oleh.

Footage of the strike was published on the Facebook page "General Cherry FPV," Censor.NET reports.

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The successful interception of the airborne target was carried out by the Hrim crew of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizka Sich", which engaged the enemy drone with precision.

Kniaz Veshchyi Oleh drone

"Kniaz Veshchyi Oleh" is considered the most modern model among Russian reconnaissance drones. It is designed for deep aerial reconnaissance and is capable of photo and video recording of targets at a distance of 40–45 km from the front line.

The UAV’s wingspan is 2.8 m, length 0.82 m, and weight 11 kg. It can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h and climb to an altitude of 3,000 m. The drone can operate without a satellite navigation system, has a secure link resistant to electronic warfare.

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The interception of a reconnaissance drone of this class confirms the effectiveness of Ukrainian interceptor drones in countering the enemy’s modern aerial reconnaissance assets.

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