National Guard troops destroy Russian Solntsepyok with drone. VIDEO

The Lasar's Group strike drone unit of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed an enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".

Footage of the combat operation was published on his Telegram channel by the commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"As part of a recent operation, Lasar's Group pilots destroyed another TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". The target was operating on the front lines of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the message says.

The target was spotted by aerial reconnaissance

The occupiers’ equipment was spotted by aerial reconnaissance of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. After receiving the information from their brothers-in-arms, Lasar’s Group heavy bomber UAV pilots carried out a precise strike on the enemy target.

See also: Soldiers of the 28th Mechanised Brigade repelled the enemy's assault and destroyed tanks in the Kostyantynivka direction. VIDEO

More about Solntsepyok

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a heavy flamethrower system that fires thermobaric munitions. It is designed to destroy lightly armored vehicles, motor vehicles, as well as buildings and structures.

Watch more: 92nd brigade drone operators eliminated 7 occupiers and struck enemy hideouts. VIDEO