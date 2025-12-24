National Guard troops destroy Russian Solntsepyok with drone. VIDEO
The Lasar's Group strike drone unit of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed an enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".
Footage of the combat operation was published on his Telegram channel by the commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, according to Censor.NET.
"As part of a recent operation, Lasar's Group pilots destroyed another TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". The target was operating on the front lines of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the message says.
The target was spotted by aerial reconnaissance
The occupiers’ equipment was spotted by aerial reconnaissance of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. After receiving the information from their brothers-in-arms, Lasar’s Group heavy bomber UAV pilots carried out a precise strike on the enemy target.
More about Solntsepyok
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a heavy flamethrower system that fires thermobaric munitions. It is designed to destroy lightly armored vehicles, motor vehicles, as well as buildings and structures.
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