92nd brigade drone operators eliminated 7 occupiers and struck enemy hideouts. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, struck occupiers’ deployment sites and hideouts during combat sorties.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones delivered pinpoint strikes and eliminated at least seven Russian soldiers in buildings and tree lines.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminates three occupiers in single strike. VIDEO

One Russian occupier tried to hide under a burned-out vehicle, but to no avail — the UAV spotted him and hit him in the back as he fled.

Watch more: Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hit a Russian BTR-82A with troops near Dobropillia. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that two Russian assault cavalrymen were attacked by drone operators of the 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk.

Watch more: Occupier’s unsuccessful "stunt" on motorcycle blew him up on a drone: fighters of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO