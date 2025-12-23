Occupier’s unsuccessful "stunt" on motorcycle blew him up on a drone: fighters of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade destroyed a Russian occupier who was travelling along the road on a motorcycle.

According to Censor.NET, while patrolling the area, a strike drone detected and hit the ruscist in the Lyman direction.

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The Russian soldier noticed the Ukrainian UAV too late and jumped off his motorcycle, landing directly on the drone, and was killed in the explosion.

Footage of the destruction was posted by soldiers on social media.

Watch more: Burevii Brigade’s FPV drones eliminate 6 occupiers and hit 9 pieces of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Earlier it was reported that fighters from the "Rubak" battalion killed 40 occupiers who climbed out of a gas pipe in kharkiv region.

Read more: 225th Assault Regiment pilots hit occupiers’ boat during river crossing. VIDEO