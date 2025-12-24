Footage of Ukrainian UAV operators in combat has appeared online, showing the elimination of a foreign mercenary who was fighting as part of the Russian occupation forces.

According to Censor.NET, the eliminated militant was a citizen of one of the African countries and was serving in the units recruited by Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. He was hit by a precision strike from a Ukrainian drone.

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"Putin's mercenaries from Africa are adding some variety to the targets of Ukrainian drone pilots. Typical 'defenders of the Russian world' and 'rebellious miners of Donbas'," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

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