South Africa investigates involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine

The South African government has announced an investigation into the recruitment of 17 citizens to participate in combat operations in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

The South African government has announced that it has received signals for help from these individuals and is working to bring them home. Diplomats and law enforcement agencies are investigating who is behind the recruitment and how exactly the citizens were taken to the conflict zone.

According to official information, men aged 20 to 39 received offers of allegedly lucrative employment, but were ultimately recruited into mercenary groups and ended up in the occupied territory of Donbas.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into what appears to be mercenary activity," the statement said.

The government statement does not specify on whose side South African citizens were fighting. Under local law, citizens are prohibited from providing military assistance to foreign states or joining their armed forces without special permission from the government.

In August, South African authorities warned young people about fraudulent job offers in Russia circulating on social media. This came after reports that some South African women had been tricked into working in drone manufacturing.

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Russia is recruiting foreigners. What is known?

In January 2024, President Putin signed Decree No. 10, which grants foreigners who have signed a contract for military service in the Russian army or military formations during a "special military operation" the right to apply for Russian citizenship.

In July 2025, Russia passed a decree allowing foreigners to serve in the Russian army not only during a state of emergency or martial law, but also during mobilization.

Analyses show that recruitment takes place not only among citizens of post-Soviet countries, but also among Asian and African countries.

According to investigations, more than 1,500 foreign "mercenaries" from 48 countries were recruited into the Russian army or contracts between April 2023 and May 2024. For example:

Nepalese citizens - at least 603 people;

other countries: Sri Lanka (≈ 64), China (≈ 51), India (≈ 43);

Recruitment from African countries: The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) reports that Russia has "significantly accelerated the recruitment of mercenaries from Africa — in particular from Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, and Uganda" — promising to sign a contract with a starting payment, monthly salary, insurance, and a Russian passport.

Recruitment among Syrians: according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Russian side recruits Syrians by offering them "security guard jobs" in Russia, but then assigns them to military service and sends them to Ukraine.

Recruitment from countries in the Middle East/Central Asia: for example, an Iraqi citizen (Amir Wisam Jwad) was detained—he was offered a contract with the Russian Federation in exchange for $3,000–8,000 and Russian citizenship after six months of service.

Read more: Beijing responded to Zelenskyy’s statement about Chinese mercenaries in Vovchansk direction