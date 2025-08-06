Beijing responded to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's statement about Chinese mercenaries fighting on the side of Russia in the Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Journalists asked Beijing to comment on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the participation of mercenaries from several countries, including China, in the fighting in the Vovchansk direction.

"The Chinese government has issued numerous security warnings urging Chinese citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict in other countries and to avoid any involvement in such conflicts, especially participation in military operations on either side," they replied.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again stated that China's position on the war in Ukraine remains "consistent and clear."

"We are committed to promoting peace talks and a swift ceasefire," they concluded.

