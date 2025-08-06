Zelenskyy listened to Maliuk’s report: Approved some operations

President Volodymyr Zelensky listened to a report from Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"First of all, about the military component, special operations, and long-range actions of the Security Service of Ukraine soldiers. Thank you for your accuracy. We do not disclose details publicly, but the enemy feels the consequences of our actions," the statement said.

The president also noted the results achieved by the SSU in destroying Russian air defense systems.

"This significantly helps our long-range strikes on Russian military targets and the Russian military economy. I have approved some operations. Thank you to the SSU for their strength!" he added.

