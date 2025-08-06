Kursk operation was special. World’s intelligence services did not foresee it, and Russia did not expect it - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

For more than a year now, Ukraine has been conducting active operations on Russian territory - in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainians have once again managed to prove to the world that it is quite possible to put Russia in its place and respond to its attacks with dignity," he stressed.

According to the Head of State, the Kursk operation was truly special.

"The world's intelligence agencies did not foresee it. Russians did not expect it. When many people in the world thought that the situation was in a deadlock, Ukrainians showed that they would continue to defend their independence and force Russia to end the war.



I am grateful to every soldier, sergeant, and officer, to everyone who was involved in the execution of the tasks in the Kursk region. To everyone who prevented another full-scale Russian attack on our Sumy and Kharkiv region. We are defending Ukraine. And we remember each and every one of those who gave their lives in battle for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" the President concluded.

