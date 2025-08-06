US, Europe, and G7 have all the leverage to ensure that ceasefire really comes immediately - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia's strike on a recreation center in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Twelve people have been injured. As of now, unfortunately, we know of two fatalities. My condolences to their families and loved ones. There is no military sense in this strike. It is just cruelty to intimidate. Also at night, there were cowardly strikes on power grids in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone strike on people in Kherson, and an attack on a gas station in Novosilske in the Odesa region. Hundreds of families were left without gas. And this was a deliberate strike against our preparations for the heating season, absolutely cynical, like every Russian strike against the energy sector. In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, they struck private homes," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin will only sincerely seek to end the war if it feels sufficient pressure.

"And right now, it is very important to strengthen all the levers in the arsenal of the US, Europe, and the G7 so that a ceasefire can truly come into effect immediately. Ukraine sees the political will and appreciates the efforts of our partners, America, and everyone who is helping. And we are counting on the necessary decisions being made," he concluded.

