KABs attack on Zaporizhia district: two people killed, 12 injured, including four children. Some seriously (updated). PHOTOS

At least three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"The air strike damaged buildings. At least three people are known to have been injured," he said.

Later, Fedorov reported that two people had been killed and ten wounded in the Russian attack. Among the wounded were four children.

"Early this morning, Russians struck the Zaporizhzhia region. At least nine buildings were damaged. Emergency services are working," the statement said.

Later, the head of the Regional State Administration added that the number of victims had risen to 12.

"Five people in serious and moderate condition were taken to the hospital," the report said.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that on August 6, between 05:55 a.m. and 06:10 a.m., the enemy struck the territory of a recreation center in one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district with aerial bombs.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region, with the enemy attacking with KABs. It was also noted that on August 5, Russian troops attacked Stepnogorsk with an FPV drone, killing two men.