More than 1,300 Belarusian nationals are fighting on Russia’s side against Ukraine. At least 314 confirmed dead.

This was reported by the I Want to Live project, according to Censor.NET.

"We emphasize that this list is not complete. The actual number of dead and missing Belarusians is likely much higher.

Russian authorities conceal both their own losses and the deaths of mercenaries. However, the 314 confirmed deaths we have identified already represent a significant figure for any country. For comparison, 723 Belarusians were killed over ten years of the Afghan war," the statement said.

The oldest among the dead is Vasyl Kazimirovich Shkornik, born on August 20, 1962. He was 63 years old and was killed four months after signing his contract.

The youngest, Mykhailo Mykolayovych Korenkov, born on February 21, 2007, went missing at the age of 18.

"On average, about 6.5 months pass between signing a contract and being declared dead. Most of the casualties served in units of Russia’s 150th Motorized Rifle Division.

Many of those killed were recruited from Russian prisons. However, among the Belarusians fighting against Ukraine, there are also more notable figures — primarily servicemen of the 5th Separate Special Forces Brigade from Maryina Horka.

"How Belarusian special forces ended up in the war, and how many have already been killed or wounded, is a separate issue that Belarusian media should pay close attention to," the project added.

