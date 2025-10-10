Russian army losses near Dobropillia reach about 13,000. Enemy retreats – Zelenskyy

Russian command attempted to unblock its troops near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region but failed. Clearing operations continue near Volodymyrivka.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

According to him, today’s offensive actions came from the Russian side — in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhivka, and Sofiivka.

"They tried to unblock their troops. You know they have already suffered around 13,000 losses, and that’s why they attempted to free their forces. They took losses, retreated, their equipment was destroyed, and now clearing operations are underway in Volodymyrivka," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and "Coalition of Willing": important signals received