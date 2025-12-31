Drones damaged a residential building in Bila Tserkva

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a multi-storey residential building was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Windows were broken and balconies were damaged on the first to sixth floors of the building. No information about casualties among residents has been received so far.

Russia shelled Odesa and surrounding areas

Also, on the night of 31 December, Russian troops carried out an attack with strike drones on Odesa and the surrounding areas. Explosions were heard in the city and the region, and hits were recorded.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported in a telegram at 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday about a fire at the warehouses of a logistics company and a drone hitting a residential high-rise building.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: Fire localised in Fastiv, extinguished in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

We remind you that on the night of 31 December, the occupiers continue to shell Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions.

In addition, on 30 December, Russian drones attacked ports in the Odesa region. Port and industrial infrastructure has been damaged.

See more: Russian attack on Vyshhorod: Three high-rise buildings damaged, one entrance completely burned out. PHOTOS