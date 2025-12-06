Russian attack on Kyiv region: Fire localised in Fastiv, extinguished in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

As of 01:00 p.m. on 6 December, the aftermath of massive enemy shelling in the Kyiv region is still being dealt with.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Large-scale fires

As noted, rescuers are currently working in three districts of the region. A fire covering an area of 3,000 square metres in Fastiv has been localised. A fire covering an area of 5,200 square metres in Bila Tserkva has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service's aviation work has been completed, and six drops have been made.

A fire covering an area of 5,500 square metres in a warehouse in the Vyshhorod district has been extinguished.

Firefighting operations are continuing in the Bucha district.



















Read: Klymenko on the night attack: 10 regions under attack, 8 people injured. Large fires in Lutsk, Dnipro and Bila Tserkva, - Klymenko. PHOTO report

First consequences of the massive attack by the Russian Federation

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that at least three people were injured as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation with missiles and drones on a number of settlements in the region.

In the Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.

Another victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered a laceration to her cheek. Medical assistance was provided on site, and hospitalisation was not required.

In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He suffered a laceration to his left shin, but his condition does not require hospitalisation.

Due to the strike on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv , Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city tonight.

The Zaporizhzhia district, as well as Dnipro and the region, were also attacked during the night. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were no casualties in Zaporizhzhia. The consequences of the shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently being clarified.

Read also on Censor.NET: Chernihiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: critical infrastructure facilities hit. PHOTO report