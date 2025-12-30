More than 9,000 families in Vyshhorod have been without electricity for four days: restoration work is continuing non-stop. PHOTOS

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, about 9,000 families have been without electricity for four days following a massive Russian attack on 27 December.

This was reported by DTEK, the Kyiv RMA, and the SES, according to Censor.NET.

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On the night of 27 December, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, damaging the region's energy infrastructure. The most difficult situation with electricity remains in the Vyshhorod, Boryspil and Brovary districts.

According to DTEK, more than 9,000 consumers in Vyshhorod are without electricity. The company notes that there is currently no technical possibility to connect using backup schemes. Restoration work is ongoing, but requires additional time.

Read more: It will take two months to restore power grid, provided that Russia stops its attacks, - Ministry of Energy





The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that "Points of Invincibility" are operating in the city. In total, two stationary points have been deployed, six by the State Emergency Service and five with the participation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The State Emergency Service specified that as of the morning of 30 December, 11 tents had been set up in Vyshhorod and 14 generators had been brought in to ensure the operation of heating systems in 22 multi-storey buildings. Emergency power cuts are temporarily in effect in the Boryspil and Brovary districts, while stabilisation schedules are in effect in other districts of the region.

Read more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Vyshhorod: one dead and several injured. Fire broke out in high-rise building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What preceded this?

On the night of 27 December, the enemy used missiles and dozens (up to ~500) of drones, including strike UAVs and cruise and ballistic missiles. The main targets were the energy and civilian infrastructure of the capital and other regions.

Throughout the night, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and fires broke out. Air defence systems were in operation throughout the night. The shelling damaged residential buildings and infrastructure and caused problems with electricity and heating.

According to the latest data, one person was killed and 30 were injured in Kyiv, including two children.

About a dozen civilian objects were damaged in the region.

Read more: Ruscists attacked with ballistic missiles and UAVs: air defence forces shot down one missile and 52 drones. INFOGRAPHICS