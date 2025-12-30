Ruscists attacked with ballistic missiles and UAVs: air defence forces shot down one missile and 52 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 30 December, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with various types of UAVs and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy attack with?

The Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Crimean Autonomous Republic and the Voronezh region.

The occupiers also attacked with 60 Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske, Chauda – the TOT AR Crimea.

About 40 of them were "Shahed" drones.

Watch more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged (updated). VIDEO

The result of the work of the air defence forces?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 52 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strike and 8 attack UAVs were recorded in 5 locations.

Read more: Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was wounded, house was on fire