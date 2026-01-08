In Dnipro, after Russian strikes, national emergency has been declared, - Filatov. VIDEO

After Russia's strikes on energy facilities, the situation in Dnipro is technically one of the most difficult.

This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"You all know about the events that took place yesterday, not only here, but throughout our region and also in the Zaporizhzhia region.

However, from a purely technical point of view, the situation in Dnipro is one of the most difficult. This is actually a national emergency," said the city's mayor.

According to Filatov, the city has been working through all the necessary algorithms since last night.

Read more: Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts introduced, metro service suspended in Dnipro

"The most important thing is that power is gradually being restored to hospitals. However, I would like to remind you that medical facilities have alternative power sources and the necessary supplies.



The city's sewage system is also operational.



The left bank is supported by alternative power sources.



The water situation on the right bank is gradually stabilising. All thanks to the titanic efforts of energy and utility workers.



As for heating, all boiler rooms were disconnected from the power supply yesterday. We are currently making every effort to restore their operation," the mayor added.

What preceded this?