Zaporizhzhia RMA reported stabilization of water supply networks after power outage

In Zaporizhzhia, which was left without power as a result of an enemy attack, water supply is gradually being restored, with almost all areas already having water.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

He noted that the networks are being filled in stages to avoid water hammer and damage to pipes.

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"Specialists are working around the clock, critical infrastructure is under control, and helping people is a priority," Fedorov said.

He also noted that work on supplying electricity is continuing, primarily for critical infrastructure facilities.

"We are working around the clock to restore power to all consumers as soon as possible," the head of the RMA added.

Read more: Prime Minister Svyrydenko warns of unscheduled power outages due to weather

Mobile communication issues and recommendations

Due to the large-scale outage, mobile communications are operating in emergency mode. Base stations have been switched to battery power, which will last for approximately 8 hours. Operators are working with local authorities to deploy generators to maintain communications.

Residents are urged to limit their use of mobile communications unless absolutely necessary and to use national roaming, GPON or internet messengers. Due to network overload, there may be a temporary deterioration in communication quality, wrote Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, on Telegram.

He also added that due to the power outage, the air raid siren cannot be heard in the city. In the event of an air threat, the Zaporizhzhia region patrol police will inform residents via loudspeakers.

We previously reported that due to a power outage, air raid sirens cannot be heard in the city. In the event of an air raid, the Zaporizhzhia region patrol police will inform residents via loudspeakers.

Read more: Ukrenergo says one more group may be added to hourly outage schedules due to severe frost