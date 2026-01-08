Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: emergency power cuts introduced, metro service suspended in Dnipro

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency power cuts were introduced on the evening of 7 January due to a Russian attack on energy infrastructure.

This was reported by DTEK and the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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Power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Energy workers will begin restoration work after the air raid alert ends, the company said.

As noted by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, there are no forecasts for the restoration of power supply in Dnipropetrovsk region yet.

Communication problems

Residents of the region who still have water are urged to stock up. This is especially true for the Pavlohrad and Synelnykivskyi districts, as the DZD enterprise is also without power.

He also warned that there may be problems with mobile communications.

Read more: Consequences of massive Russian attack on Dnipro: children among the wounded, damage reported. PHOTOS

Suspilne Dnipro reports that the city of Dnipro has lost power and that some areas have no water supply. In addition, the metro in Dnipro has stopped working as a result of the Russian attack.

Train traffic

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that all trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia are switching to backup diesel traction. Train stations are also powered by generators.

Trains are departing with delays under reserve diesel traction:

734 Kyiv — Dnipro

37 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv

119 Dnipro — Chełm

79 Dnipro — Lviv

Residents are urged to remain calm, follow updates and use the Points of Invincibility, where they can get water and charge their devices.

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