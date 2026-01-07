Consequences of massive Russian attack on Dnipro: children among the wounded, damage reported. PHOTOS

Seven people, including two children, were injured in Dnipro during a massive nighttime drone attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is the condition of the children?

According to the Regional State Administration, an 8-year-old girl will recover at home, while a 16-year-old was taken to a medical facility in moderate condition.

Consequences of the attack

It is also noted that several fires broke out in the city, all of which were extinguished. High-rise buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure and a gas pipeline were damaged.

See more: Russian strike on Dnipro: several hundred tonnes of sand dumped on spilled oil to prevent an environmental disaster. PHOTOS















The aggressor's UAV also targeted the Vasylkivka district in the Synelnykove district. A private house caught fire there.

The enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery.

Read more: Enemy attacks Synelnykove and Nikopol districts over day, leaving two injured

What preceded this?