Consequences of massive Russian attack on Dnipro: children among the wounded, damage reported. PHOTOS
Seven people, including two children, were injured in Dnipro during a massive nighttime drone attack.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
What is the condition of the children?
According to the Regional State Administration, an 8-year-old girl will recover at home, while a 16-year-old was taken to a medical facility in moderate condition.
Consequences of the attack
It is also noted that several fires broke out in the city, all of which were extinguished. High-rise buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure and a gas pipeline were damaged.
The aggressor's UAV also targeted the Vasylkivka district in the Synelnykove district. A private house caught fire there.
The enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that Russia attacked Dnipro with drones, leaving seven people injured, including two children.
- The Air Force reported that Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones.
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