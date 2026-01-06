Air Force says Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones (updated)

On the evening of January 6, Russian forces launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Enemy UAV movements

At 5:51 p.m. - enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the eastern direction, along with the threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 6:25 p.m. - a UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:04 p.m. - a reconnaissance UAV heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the southeast. This UAV may be spotting for enemy strike assets.

At 7:48 p.m. - a UAV in the south of Mykolaiv region, heading north.

Updated information

At 8:12 p.m. - threat of ballistic weapons being used.

At 8:14 p.m. - a high-speed target toward Dnipro.

Updated information

At 8:29 p.m. - the Air Force reported UAVs in the following directions:

south of Zaporizhzhia, heading north.

in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

north of Chernihiv, heading south.

At 8:44 p.m. - the threat of ballistic weapons being used was lifted.

Updated information

At 8:52 p.m. - a UAV in the northwestern direction of Kherson region, heading toward Mykolaiv region.

At 9:02 p.m. - a UAV from the north of Kherson region toward Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Kryvyi Rih.

At 9:07 p.m. - launches of guided aerial bombs toward Donetsk region.

At 9:11 p.m. - UAVs from the south toward Zaporizhzhia and the settlement of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:21 p.m. - launches of guided aerial bombs toward the east of Kharkiv region.

At 9:42 p.m. - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports:

a large group of UAVs east of Kryvyi Rih heading toward Dnipro.

UAVs toward Chernihiv from the north.

UAVs toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

At 9:48 p.m. - attack UAVs toward Dnipro from the south.

At 9:52 p.m. - launches of guided aerial bombs toward Donetsk region.

At 10:05 p.m. - UAVs in the east and west of Dnipropetrovsk region heading west, and guided aerial bombs from Donetsk region toward the east of Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 10:06 p.m. - enemy UAVs toward Dnipro from the south.

At 10:20 p.m. - a UAV in Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward the settlement of Petrove in Kirovohrad region.

At 10:25 p.m. - UAVs from the north of Zaporizhzhia toward Dnipropetrovsk region, and a UAV in the south of Mykolaiv region heading toward the settlement of Snihurivka.

Stay safe and remain in safe places!

Earlier, we wrote that Russia doubled the number of strikes on Ukraine’s ports.

Read more: Russian drone attack: Ukrainians urged to go to shelters (updated)