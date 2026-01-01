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Russian drone attack: Ukrainians urged to go to shelters (updated)

Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

On Thursday evening, January 1, Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones. Air raid alerts have been declared in a number of regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy drone movement

6:12 p.m. – A UAV is in the western Sumy region, heading toward the settlement of Voronizh. Another drone is on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, heading toward Mykolaiv.

6:16 p.m. – A UAV is in the southern Kharkiv region, heading toward the settlement of Orilka.

6:38 p.m. – Enemy drones are moving:

  • toward Chernihiv from the north;
  • on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, heading both north and south.

Updated information

7:20 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

7:56 p.m. – An enemy reconnaissance UAV is over the Black Sea near the Odesa region and may be spotting for enemy strike assets. Assets have been deployed to shoot it down.

7:58 p.m. – UAVs are in Mykolaiv region, south and north of the regional center, heading south and west.

8:04 p.m. – UAV movement reported:

  • toward Mykolaiv from the north;
  • in the Chernihiv region, toward Snovsk from the north, and south from east of Makoshyne.

8:21 p.m. – The Ukrainian Air Force reports:

  • a UAV south of Mykolaiv, heading east;
  • a UAV from southern Mykolaiv region toward the Odesa region;
  • a UAV in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Bakhmach from the north.

8:24 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

8:27 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the south.

8:45 p.m. – Movement of attack drones observed in the Dnipropetrovsk region:

  • north of Sofiivka, heading south;
  • from the south toward Piatykhatky;
  • near Bozhedarivka and Krynychky, heading east.

8:47 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

8:51 p.m. – A UAV is in the eastern Chernihiv region, heading toward Konotop in the Sumy region.

Updated information

9:10 p.m. – A high-speed target is heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

9:19 p.m. – The Air Force reports drone movement:

  • near Zaporizhzhia: to the north, heading east; and to the south, heading south.
  • in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.
  • east of Kryvyi Rih, heading north.
  • in southern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.
  • toward Dnipro from the south.
  • toward Kharkiv from the north.
  • in northern Chernihiv region, heading north.
  • east of Mykolaiv, heading north.

Updated information

10:06 p.m. – UAVs reported:

  • in northern Chernihiv region, heading north.
  • in northern Sumy region, heading north.
  • in western Kharkiv region, heading toward the Poltava region.
  • heading toward Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol.
  • heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.
  • in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

Stay safe and remain in shelters!

Earlier, we reported that Russia attacked the ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones.

Read more: "Madyar’s Birds" reported 10 strikes on oil refineries and military facilities in Russian Federation

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