Russian drone attack: Ukrainians urged to go to shelters (updated)

On Thursday evening, January 1, Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones. Air raid alerts have been declared in a number of regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Enemy drone movement

6:12 p.m. – A UAV is in the western Sumy region, heading toward the settlement of Voronizh. Another drone is on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, heading toward Mykolaiv.

6:16 p.m. – A UAV is in the southern Kharkiv region, heading toward the settlement of Orilka.

6:38 p.m. – Enemy drones are moving:

toward Chernihiv from the north;

on the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, heading both north and south.

Updated information

7:20 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

7:56 p.m. – An enemy reconnaissance UAV is over the Black Sea near the Odesa region and may be spotting for enemy strike assets. Assets have been deployed to shoot it down.

7:58 p.m. – UAVs are in Mykolaiv region, south and north of the regional center, heading south and west.

8:04 p.m. – UAV movement reported:

toward Mykolaiv from the north;

in the Chernihiv region, toward Snovsk from the north, and south from east of Makoshyne.

8:21 p.m. – The Ukrainian Air Force reports:

a UAV south of Mykolaiv, heading east;

a UAV from southern Mykolaiv region toward the Odesa region;

a UAV in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Bakhmach from the north.

8:24 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

8:27 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the south.

8:45 p.m. – Movement of attack drones observed in the Dnipropetrovsk region:

north of Sofiivka, heading south;

from the south toward Piatykhatky;

near Bozhedarivka and Krynychky, heading east.

8:47 p.m. – A UAV is heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

8:51 p.m. – A UAV is in the eastern Chernihiv region, heading toward Konotop in the Sumy region.

Updated information

9:10 p.m. – A high-speed target is heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

9:19 p.m. – The Air Force reports drone movement:

near Zaporizhzhia: to the north, heading east; and to the south, heading south.

in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

east of Kryvyi Rih, heading north.

in southern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

toward Dnipro from the south.

toward Kharkiv from the north.

in northern Chernihiv region, heading north.

east of Mykolaiv, heading north.

Updated information

10:06 p.m. – UAVs reported:

in northern Chernihiv region, heading north.

in northern Sumy region, heading north.

in western Kharkiv region, heading toward the Poltava region.

heading toward Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol.

heading toward Mykolaiv from the south.

in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.

Stay safe and remain in shelters!

Earlier, we reported that Russia attacked the ports of Odesa and Izmail with drones.

Read more: "Madyar’s Birds" reported 10 strikes on oil refineries and military facilities in Russian Federation