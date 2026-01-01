"Madyar’s Birds" reported 10 strikes on oil refineries and military facilities in Russian Federation

"Madyar's Birds" Unmanned Systems Forces reported strikes on oil refineries in Russia on New Year's Eve.

According to Censor.NET, the first refinery was attacked at 11:59 p.m., and a few minutes later, another facility was hit.

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Massive strikes against enemy targets

On the night of 1 January, USF drones struck ten military and infrastructure targets deep inside the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea, as well as deep inside Russian territory.

In total, five targets in the TOT and five in Russia were attacked by drones.

Read more: Drones attacked Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia at night. VIDEO

Among the destroyed targets:

Ilsky Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) – joint project of USF's "Ptakhy" and "Graf" divisions;

Almetyevsk Oil Loading Station (Tatarstan, Russian Federation);

Oil depot and substation in Rovenky (TOT Luhansk Oblast);

KASTA-2E2 radar station in Hvardiiske (AR Crimea, TOT);

Hvardiiske airfield radar station (AR Crimea, TOT);

Balashivka substation (TOT Zaporizhzhia region);

two enemy concentration points and fuel depot in Valuyki (Belgorod region, the Russian Federation);

"TOR" air defence missile system (TOT Donetsk region).

Significance of damage

According to the USF, the strikes reduced the enemy's ability to use logistics, energy resources, and air defence systems.

Of particular note is the destruction of the third "TOR" air defence system in 24 hours by the "Asgard" battalion of the 412th "Nemesis" Brigade.

Incidentally, the USF struck the territory of Donetsk airport, where the occupiers were storing "Shaheds".

Read more: Ilsky Refinery, oil installations in Tatarstan and number of enemy targets in occupied Donetsk region were hit, - General Staff