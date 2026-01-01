Ilsky Refinery, oil installations in Tatarstan and number of enemy targets in occupied Donetsk region were hit, - General Staff

On the night of January 1, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Strike on the Ilsky Oil Refinery

In particular, it is noted that the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) was hit. Strike UAVs were recorded hitting the target, followed by a fire on the premises.

In addition, the Almetyevskaya oil processing facility in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, was destroyed by fire.

"The target has been hit, the results are being verified," added the General Staff.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

See also on Censor.NET: Oil depot burns in Kaluga region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

Strikes on occupied territory

Yes, a storage facility for Shahed/Geran UAVs was hit in the Donetsk area. The results are being verified.

At the same time, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near the village of Shevchenko.

"Also, in the Ilovaisk area, a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to the enemy's 51st Army was hit. A fire was reported on the premises," the statement said.

In addition, in the Avdiivka area, the command and observation post of the assault detachment of the 68th Tank Regiment of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division was hit.

Read more: General Staff: Defense Forces hit Tuapse refinery and other occupiers’ targets in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.