General Staff: Defense Forces hit Tuapse refinery and other occupiers’ targets in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

On the night of December 31, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET says.

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What the Defense Forces hit

Hits by strike UAVs on the plant’s territory were recorded, followed by a fire. The primary oil processing unit (ELOU-AVT-12) and integrated units for deep processing of petroleum products were damaged.

The Tuapse refinery is among Russia’s ten largest and is export-oriented, with a petroleum products processing capacity of about 12 million tonnes per year.

The Tuapse oil refinery is part of the aggressor’s energy rear, producing various grades of motor gasoline, straight-run gasoline (a feedstock for petrochemicals), diesel fuel and fuel oil, and is involved in supplying the enemy’s armed forces.

Read more: Occupiers attacking most intensely in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff of AFU. MAP

A fire strike was also carried out on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil and gas terminal near the settlement of Volna on the Taman Peninsula in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. The facility is intended for storage and subsequent transshipment of oil, petroleum products and liquefied hydrocarbon gases for export and to supply the aggressor’s armed forces.

Damage to two berths with loading arms at the oil terminal was confirmed.

That same night, Ukrainian strike UAVs also successfully attacked the federal state institution "Temp" in the city of Rybinsk, Russia’s Yaroslavl region. The Rosrezerv oil depot "Temp" stores, receives, issues and accounts for strategic reserves, including petroleum products. The target was hit and a large fire is reported at the site.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,207,910 people (+1,000 per day), 11,481 tanks, 35,642 artillery systems, 23,845 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes on targets in the occupied territory of Ukraine

In addition, Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out fire strikes on a temporary basing point for river boats near Olenivka in Russian-occupied Crimea, and hit enemy ammunition depots near the settlements of Blyzhnie and Siial’ in the Donetsk region.

Watch more: SSU UAVs hit "Temp" oil depot in Russia’s Yaroslavl region – sources. VIDEO