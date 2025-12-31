Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,207,910 people (+1,000 per day), 11,481 tanks, 35,642 artillery systems, 23,845 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,207,910 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2025, are approximately:

personnel - approximately 1,207,910 (+1,000)

tanks - 11,481 (+4) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,845 (+4) units.

artillery systems - 35,642 (+33) units.

MLRS - 1,586 (+1) cases.

air defense systems - 1,266 (+0) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 97,684 (+552) units.

cruise missiles - 4,136 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 72,247 (+127) units.

special equipment - 4,035 (+1) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Data adjusted

Due to the constant flow of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some items of the enemy's total losses - artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, tactical-level UAVs, automotive and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and daily losses are reported as usual.

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