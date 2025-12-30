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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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BULAVA strike UAV company drones rescued their comrades from being surrounded by ruscists in rear. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade shared footage showing Russian assault troops pushing into the rear of Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters pinned down in a dugout, unable to continue fighting effectively.

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Moments later, drone operators of the BULAVA strike UAV company moved in to help, immediately striking one of the Russian soldiers as the other tried to flee.

As a result of the Ukrainian UAVs' work, both invaders were eliminated.

All Ukrainian defenders survived, and the rotation of positions was successfully completed.

Watch more: Azov’s 12th brigade takes up defensive sector in Dobropillia direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscists evacuate wounded fellow soldier lying in vehicle outdoors with his buttocks exposed. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12166) elimination (7596) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3704) drones (4914)
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