Occupiers attacking most intensely in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff of AFU. MAP

On 30 December, 149 combat clashes between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded on the front line.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the AFU, according to Censor.NET

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes at Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 58 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 165 guided aerial bombs, carried out 3,495 shellings, including 62 from multiple launch rocket systems and 5,791 attacks with kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the settlements of Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Boikove, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Striking the enemy

Over the past day, the Defence Forces' aviation and artillery struck four areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two command posts, one artillery unit, one warehouse and one UAV command post.

Hostilities

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three air strikes over the past day, dropping eight guided aerial bombs and firing 68 times, including twice from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, and in the direction of Izbytskyi and Lyman.

Four combat engagements took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault operations in the directions of the settlements of Bohuslavka, Pishchane, and Shyikivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Novoselivka, Yampil, and towards the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Druzheliubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces stopped three offensive actions by the invaders in the Dronivka area and in the direction of Platonivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlahoda, Rybne, and in the directions of Dobropillia, Oleksandrohrad, and Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 24 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and towards Varvarivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Watch more: Enemy does not fully control Huliaipole, Russian assault groups being destroyed, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO