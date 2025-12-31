Enemy does not fully control Huliaipole, Russian assault groups being eliminated, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO

The enemy does not fully control Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

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The enemy is suffering losses

"Our units are detecting and destroying enemy assault groups, as well as conducting strike and search operations.

The fight is ongoing!" the statement said.

The Southern Defence Forces also published a video showing the destruction of Russian occupiers in Huliaipole.

Read more: Part of Huliaipole is under the control of Russian troops, - Southern Defence Forces

What preceded this?

Syrskyi on the video of Russians from the AFU headquarters in Huliaipole: Military law enforcement service has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to DeepState analysts, the defence of Huliaipole is complicated by the terrain, as the city is effectively in a grey zone.

Russian Federation fakes

We will remind you that on 27 December, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace, so the Russian Federation "will solve its problems by force of arms".

Russian propaganda media reported that Russian generals had informed Putin of the alleged capture of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Later, the General Staff stated that the Kremlin's reports of the capture of Huliaipole and Myrnohrad were not confirmed by facts.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState