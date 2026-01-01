Drones attacked Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia at night. VIDEO
On New Year's Eve, fires broke out at two fuel infrastructure facilities in Russia: an oil depot in the village of Lyudinovo in the Kaluga region and the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai.
According to Censor.NET, drones also attacked Moscow.
Attacks on fuel infrastructure
According to Telegram channels and local authorities, both facilities were hit by drones.
Reports of the strike on the oil depot in Lyudinovo appeared on 31 December, shortly before the New Year.
At the same time, the attack on the Ilsky oil refinery was recorded after midnight on 1 January.
Fires broke out after the drone strikes, as confirmed by local reports and videos from the scene.
Strike on Moscow
In addition to attacks on fuel facilities, drones were also spotted over Moscow on New Year's Eve. Local authorities reported the operation of the air defence system and debris falling in several areas of the capital.
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