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News Photo Drone attack on Dnipro Attack on Dnipro
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Russian strike on Dnipro: several hundred tonnes of sand dumped on spilled oil to prevent environmental disaster. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, cleanup efforts are ongoing on the embankment after a Russian strike on a local plant. Several hundred tonnes of sand were dumped onto the roads to keep the oil from reaching the river and causing an environmental calamity.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Cleanup efforts ongoing

"On the embankment near the battered plant, cleanup efforts are ongoing. Utility workers and heavy equipment remain on site. The roads are covered with a mixture of oil and sand. Several hundred tonnes of sand were dumped there so that the oil would not get into the river and cause an environmental disaster," Filatov said.

After Russia’s strike, hundreds of tonnes of sand were dumped on spilled oil in Dnipro

He added that "it is simply impossible to drive there in anything other than a dump truck." Therefore, traffic along the embankment for all vehicles will be rerouted for the next few days.

After Russia’s strike, hundreds of tonnes of sand were dumped on spilled oil in Dnipro

"Please treat this with understanding. The work to clear up the aftermath of the Russian strike requires considerable effort," Filatov emphasized.

After Russia’s strike, hundreds of tonnes of sand were dumped on spilled oil in Dnipro

After Russia’s strike, hundreds of tonnes of sand were dumped on spilled oil in Dnipro

See more: Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

Background

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian drones struck Dnipro, causing a fire and damaging an enterprise.
  • As we reported earlier, as a result of the Russian drone attack, 300 tonnes of oil spilled onto the roads of Dnipro. Mayor Borys Filatov said that because of this, traffic along Naberezhna would be impossible for about two to three days.

Read more: Russia deliberately struck American company in Dnipro, Sybiha says

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