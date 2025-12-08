Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS
Russian troops launched strikes with UAVs and artillery at Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Dnipro. One person was killed, children were among the wounded, and residential and administrative buildings were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Kryvyi Rih district
Late in the evening, the Russian army struck the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities in the Kryvyi Rih district with FPV drones. In the latter, a man was seriously injured. He died in hospital.
An agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the area. A mobile home was also on fire.
Pavlohrad district
The enemy struck the Mezhyrich community in the Pavlohrad district with UAVs. Four people were wounded, including a 14-year-old child. One of the wounded is in serious condition.
A private house was also on fire, and two more were damaged. An outbuilding and a car were also damaged.
Nikopol district
The Russians fired artillery and FPV at the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets. A 13-year-old girl was injured.
Two five-storey buildings, an art school and a car were damaged.
Strike on Dnipro
The occupiers struck an administrative building in Dnipro with another UAV, setting it on fire. Three apartment buildings and a car were also damaged.
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