Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched strikes with UAVs and artillery at Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Dnipro. One person was killed, children were among the wounded, and residential and administrative buildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih district

Late in the evening, the Russian army struck the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities in the Kryvyi Rih district with FPV drones. In the latter, a man was seriously injured. He died in hospital.

An agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the area. A mobile home was also on fire.

Pavlohrad district

The enemy struck the Mezhyrich community in the Pavlohrad district with UAVs. Four people were wounded, including a 14-year-old child. One of the wounded is in serious condition.

A private house was also on fire, and two more were damaged. An outbuilding and a car were also damaged.

See more: Russians attack Nikopol district: homes, sports and education facilities, filling stations and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Nikopol district

The Russians fired artillery and FPV at the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets. A 13-year-old girl was injured.

Two five-storey buildings, an art school and a car were damaged.

Strike on Dnipro

The occupiers struck an administrative building in Dnipro with another UAV, setting it on fire. Three apartment buildings and a car were also damaged.













See more: Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: child wounded, fires and destruction. PHOTOS