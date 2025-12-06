Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: child wounded, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

At night, Russians launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing a series of fires and destruction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

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Several fires broke out in Dnipro as a result of the strikes, including damage to a private house.

In Pavlohrad, a garage and a farm building caught fire after an enemy drone strike.

Nikopol district

The Russians struck the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and FPV drones. The districts of Myrove, Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk, and Nikopol came under fire. In Nikopol itself, an 11-year-old boy was wounded — he has already received the necessary assistance.

Destruction was recorded in the area: three residential buildings, farm buildings, and a power line were damaged.









See more: 12-year-old boy was killed as result of Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured. PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked infrastructure in the Zelenodolsk district. A fire broke out, according to the head of the city's defence council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

See more: Russian forces attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed, one injured in Nikopol. PHOTOS