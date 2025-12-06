Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: child wounded, fires and destruction. PHOTOS
At night, Russians launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing a series of fires and destruction.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.
Several fires broke out in Dnipro as a result of the strikes, including damage to a private house.
In Pavlohrad, a garage and a farm building caught fire after an enemy drone strike.
Nikopol district
The Russians struck the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and FPV drones. The districts of Myrove, Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk, and Nikopol came under fire. In Nikopol itself, an 11-year-old boy was wounded — he has already received the necessary assistance.
Destruction was recorded in the area: three residential buildings, farm buildings, and a power line were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked infrastructure in the Zelenodolsk district. A fire broke out, according to the head of the city's defence council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
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