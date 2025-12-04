Russian forces attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed, one injured in Nikopol. PHOTOS

Throughout 4 December, Russian forces shelled settlements in Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and injuring another.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

During the day, the Russians struck Nikopol with an FPV drone. The attack claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.

A shop was damaged, with its doors and windows smashed.

Another man was injured in the Nikopol area, a 45-year-old. Medics provided him with the necessary treatment, and he will be recovering at home.

See more: Enemy struck Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: two people killed, and there are "serious" injuries among wounded. PHOTOS

In total, the enemy launched nearly 60 attacks on the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrive and Chervonohryhorivka communities, using heavy artillery and FPV drones and dropping munitions from UAVs.



A filling station, two private houses and a disused building were damaged in the attacks. Four cars were damaged, one of them destroyed. A trailer, solar panels and a gas pipeline were also hit.

Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, Russian UAVs attacked the Brahynivka community. An education facility caught fire there, and windows in nearby buildings were smashed.

Watch more: Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: six injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

Destruction was also recorded in the Hrushevskyi community of Kryvyi Rih. The enemy targeted the area with FPV drones. An administrative building and a farm building were damaged.

Consequences of the attacks









