Russian forces attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed, one injured in Nikopol. PHOTOS
Throughout 4 December, Russian forces shelled settlements in Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and injuring another.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this, Censor.NET notes.
Nikopol district
During the day, the Russians struck Nikopol with an FPV drone. The attack claimed the life of a 41-year-old man.
A shop was damaged, with its doors and windows smashed.
Another man was injured in the Nikopol area, a 45-year-old. Medics provided him with the necessary treatment, and he will be recovering at home.
In total, the enemy launched nearly 60 attacks on the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrive and Chervonohryhorivka communities, using heavy artillery and FPV drones and dropping munitions from UAVs.
A filling station, two private houses and a disused building were damaged in the attacks. Four cars were damaged, one of them destroyed. A trailer, solar panels and a gas pipeline were also hit.
Synelnykove district
In Synelnykove district, Russian UAVs attacked the Brahynivka community. An education facility caught fire there, and windows in nearby buildings were smashed.
Kryvyi Rih district
Destruction was also recorded in the Hrushevskyi community of Kryvyi Rih. The enemy targeted the area with FPV drones. An administrative building and a farm building were damaged.
Consequences of the attacks
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