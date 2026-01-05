Russian attack on Dnipro: 300 tonnes of oil spilled onto roads, Russians bombed American property

As a result of today's drone attack on the roads of Dnipro, 300 tonnes of oil spilled.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Borys Filatov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

"Public utilities are cleaning up, spreading sand and a mixture, but it will be impossible to drive along the embankment for about 2-3 days," he said.

"Follow the official resources of the city council. We will keep you informed about public transport and road closures," Filatov advised.

In addition, he noted that the Russians "bombed American property, because the plant belongs to Bunge, a company from St. Louis, Missouri."

See more: Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces struck a UAV in Dnipro, causing a fire and damaging the enterprise.

Night attack by the Russian Federation