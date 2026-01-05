ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10237 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack on Dnipro
8 020 25

Russian attack on Dnipro: 300 tonnes of oil spilled onto roads, Russians bombed American property

As a result of today's drone attack on the roads of Dnipro, 300 tonnes of oil spilled.

This was reported by the city's mayor, Borys Filatov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

"Public utilities are cleaning up, spreading sand and a mixture, but it will be impossible to drive along the embankment for about 2-3 days," he said.

Oil on the road in Dnipro

"Follow the official resources of the city council. We will keep you informed about public transport and road closures," Filatov advised.

In addition, he noted that the Russians "bombed American property, because the plant belongs to Bunge, a company from St. Louis, Missouri."

See more: Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces struck a UAV in Dnipro, causing a fire and damaging the enterprise.

Night attack by the Russian Federation

  • Earlier it was reported that on the night of 5 January, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Debris was found in the Obolonskyi district. A medical facility was damaged, and one person was killed.
  • In Chernihiv, a factory was attacked, and houses and garages were damaged.
  • In the Kyiv region, a man was killed in an enemy attack, and Slavutych was left without power.
  • The enemy also attacked Kharkiv.
  • In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers killed a man.

Author: 

Dnipro (866)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 