Enemy attacking Kharkiv with missiles: at least 5 strikes have been recorded (updated)

Russian troops are currently launching missile strikes on Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are hits

According to him, at least two hits have already been recorded.

In particular, it is noted that a strike on the city has been recorded - preliminarily, on the industrial zone of the Slobidska district.

"Another strike on the city. Approximately the same area," Terekhov added later.

According to the Air Force, the enemy is also attacking the city with strike UAVs

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Woman’s body was found under rubble in Kharkiv: she is believed to be mother of deceased 3-year-old boy

At 12:57 p.m., Terekhov reported a new missile strike on the city.

"The fourth missile strike on Kharkiv," the city's mayor later reported.

"The enemy is striking the city of Kharkiv. The missile threat is ongoing. Stay in shelters. The consequences of the shelling are being assessed. No information about casualties has been received yet," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

According to Terekhov, five strikes have already been launched on the city.

Strike on Kharkiv on January 2

On January 2, in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the Russian army struck a residential high-rise building.

A five-story building was destroyed, as was part of the entrance to a four-story apartment building.

Window panes and facades in nearby buildings were damaged.

Contact networks and power lines were torn down, and traffic lights were damaged. Thirteen cars were damaged.

Read more: Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2 rises to five