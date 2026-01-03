Woman’s body found under rubble in Kharkiv: likely mother of deceased 3-year-old boy

On the night of 3 January, rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA on Telegram, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victim?

According to preliminary information, it may be the mother of the deceased boy.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency services are working at the site of the enemy strike," Synuehubov said.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that a 3-year-old boy was found under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

See more: Russia hits high-rise building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District, leaving 30 injured, one in serious condition. PHOTOS (updated)

Strike on Kharkiv on 2 January

On 2 January, in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the Russian army struck a residential high-rise building.

A five-storey building was destroyed, as was part of the entrance to a four-storey apartment building.

The windows and facades of nearby buildings were damaged.

Contact networks and power lines were cut, and traffic lights were damaged. Thirteen cars were damaged.

Read more: Russia’s strike on Kharkiv: child’s body found under rubble, rescue operation continues