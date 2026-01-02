Russia’s strike on Kharkiv: child’s body found under rubble, rescue operation continues

As a result of Russia’s missile strike on Kharkiv, the number of people injured has risen to 28, including a 6-month-old child.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov said this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A five-storey building was destroyed, and part of the entrance section of a four-storey apartment building was also destroyed.

Window glazing and facades in nearby buildings were damaged.

See more: Russia hits high-rise building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District, leaving 30 injured, one in serious condition. PHOTOS (updated)

Overhead contact lines and power lines were torn down, and traffic lights were damaged. Thirteen vehicles were damaged.

"Emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy strike. Rubble is being cleared, and people are being searched for under it," the RMA head said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a child’s body was found under the rubble. The rescue operation continues.

Preliminary reports say the body found was that of a boy.

"Also, preliminarily, the child was under the rubble with his mother," the RMA said.

Read more: Russians strike CHP plant in Kherson again

Kharkiv strike on January 2

On January 2, the Russian army struck a residential multi-storey building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district.

Read more: Zelenskyy after Kharkiv strike: "Only Russia does not want this war to end"