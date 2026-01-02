Zelenskyy after Kharkiv strike: "Only Russia does not want this war to end"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia continues killing civilians despite all the world’s diplomatic efforts, including those of the United States, and deliberately does everything to keep the war going.

The head of state wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"Unfortunately, this is exactly how the Russians treat life and people — they keep killing, despite all the world’s efforts and, above all, the United States’ efforts in the diplomatic process. Only Russia does not want this war to end and does everything every day to keep it going," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president emphasized that, in this regard, support for Ukraine must remain steady, and that air defense and the protection of civilians need to be strengthened daily.

See more: Russia hits high-rise building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District, leaving 12 injured. PHOTOS

"A rescue operation is underway, and all necessary services are involved. The exact number of people affected is still unknown," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that updated information on the aftermath of the strike would be provided by emergency services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), and the city and regional authorities.

Read more: Ruscists attacked suburb of Kharkiv with KAB: one person was injured

Background

On January 2, the Russian army struck a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that as of 2:51 p.m., at least 12 people had been injured in a Russian strike on the city center.

See more: Enemy struck eco-park near Kharkiv with KAB: elite birds killed, lions wounded. PHOTO