Enemy struck eco-park near Kharkiv with KAB: elite birds killed, lions wounded. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian Federation's air strike on the eco-park near Kharkiv, a volunteer was injured, and the winter quarters for predators and the aviary were completely destroyed. Lions were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the founder of the facility and Member of Parliament Oleksandr Feldman told the publication "Suspilne Kharkiv" about this.

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Consequences of the attack

"One volunteer was injured. But it seems to be minor. She has a cut on her head, but she got into the ambulance herself and has already left. The predators' winter enclosure and the winter poultry house have been completely destroyed. The lions are injured. Everything there has been destroyed. And once again, the enclosures for small animals have been destroyed," Feldman said.

"We can't say yet. We don't know what happened to the tigers. One ran into a three-storey building, another is sitting in a half-open enclosure. He hid in a hut. He's still sitting there. We are waiting for a tranquiliser gun. All our tranquillisers were in the building that was hit by the KAB. We are waiting for the rifle to move it to another enclosure. Most, if not all, of the birds have died. A shell hit the poultry house. All the parrots, pheasants, and all the elite birds that need warm conditions were in this building," Feldman said.

Read more: Animals evacuated from Kharkiv Ecopark

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv with a KAB, injuring one person.

Watch more: Due to enemy shelling, Kharkiv Ecopark destroyed. VIDEO