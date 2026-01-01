Ruscists attacked suburb of Kharkiv with KAB: one person was injured

On January 1, 2026, explosions were heard in Kharkiv during the day.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The explosions heard in Kharkiv were heard in the suburbs," he clarified.

As Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, clarified, according to preliminary information, the enemy struck the suburbs with a KAB.

See more: Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drone, damaging energy facility in Koriukivka district. PHOTO

A person has been injured

At this moment, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the hostile attack. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

No further information about the hostile attack is available at this time.

See also: Russian forces strike thermal power plant near Kharkiv: one dead, 13 wounded (updated)