Ruscists attacked suburb of Kharkiv with KAB: one person was injured
On January 1, 2026, explosions were heard in Kharkiv during the day.
This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The explosions heard in Kharkiv were heard in the suburbs," he clarified.
As Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, clarified, according to preliminary information, the enemy struck the suburbs with a KAB.
A person has been injured
At this moment, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the hostile attack. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.
No further information about the hostile attack is available at this time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password