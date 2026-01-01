Enemy struck Novhorod-Siverskyi with drone, damaging energy facility in Koriukivka district. PHOTO

Just on New Year's Eve, the Russians struck Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with a "geran".

This was reported on Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Residential infrastructure is under attack

As noted, the enemy drone hit a residential area. The fire at the crash site was extinguished.

"Yesterday afternoon, an FPV drone struck an energy facility in the Koriukivka district," the regional governor said.

See more: Russian drone attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi: one person injured, homes and SES building damaged. PHOTOS





Shelling during the day

According to the RMA, the enemy fired on Chernihiv region 39 times over the past day. 68 explosions were recorded.

"We are entering the New Year with a crazy neighbour across the border and firm faith in our army. We continue to support our defenders," Chaus concluded.

See more: Russian drones strike Horodnia in Chernihiv region, injuring two woodworking factory workers. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Wednesday, 31 December, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. An air raid alert was declared in a number of regions.

It is already known that the enemy attacked Odesa in several waves, causing fires and damaging buildings.

It was also reported that the enemy had struck Lutsk with drones, causing a fire in the city.

Later, it became known about a massive attack by the Russian Federation on Volyn. In particular, several dozen UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities, with some hits.

The enemy also attempted to strike Rivne Oblast, but no consequences were reported there.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Odesa: house was damaged, drone hit apartment in high-rise building. PHOTOS