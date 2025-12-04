Russian drones strike Horodnia in Chernihiv region, injuring two woodworking factory workers. PHOTOS

Enemy drones have attacked Chernihiv region: in the town of Horodnia, two workers at a woodworking factory were injured, one of them in a critical condition. The attacks also caused damage on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

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Casualties

Enemy drones attacked Chernihiv region. In Horodnia, two civilian men aged 54 and 33 were injured in UAV strikes.

Both are employees of a local woodworking factory. One of them, who is in an extremely critical condition, is being taken to the regional hospital. The other is under medical supervision in Horodnia.

Watch more: Case of three Russian commanders involved in deaths of 20 people in Chernihiv has been sent to court. VIDEO

Destruction

There is destruction - a warehouse and equipment have been damaged.















The aggressor also struck one of the villages on the outskirts of Chernihiv, damaging residential buildings.

See more: Enemy shelled Chernihiv region: 26 settlements were hit, house was damaged, and business burned down. PHOTOS