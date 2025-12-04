Russian drones strike Horodnia in Chernihiv region, injuring two woodworking factory workers. PHOTOS
Enemy drones have attacked Chernihiv region: in the town of Horodnia, two workers at a woodworking factory were injured, one of them in a critical condition. The attacks also caused damage on the outskirts of Chernihiv.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.
Casualties
Enemy drones attacked Chernihiv region. In Horodnia, two civilian men aged 54 and 33 were injured in UAV strikes.
Both are employees of a local woodworking factory. One of them, who is in an extremely critical condition, is being taken to the regional hospital. The other is under medical supervision in Horodnia.
Destruction
There is destruction - a warehouse and equipment have been damaged.
The aggressor also struck one of the villages on the outskirts of Chernihiv, damaging residential buildings.
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