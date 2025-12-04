Case of three Russian commanders involved in deaths of 20 people in Chernihiv has been sent to court. VIDEO

Prosecutors from the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as part of a special pre-trial investigation, have sent an indictment to court against the commander of the 35th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces and two subordinate commanders of battalion tactical groups.

They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the shelling

On the morning of 16 March 2022, the defendants, carrying out a plan developed by Russia's top military leadership to encircle and occupy the area, gave combat orders to units to use Grad multiple launch rocket systems against the civilian population and civilian objects.

At that time, local residents had gathered near the store to buy food.

Twenty people were killed and another 28 were injured to varying degrees.

The shop premises, apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

There were no military facilities near the site of the strike, which indicates a deliberate attack on civilians for the purpose of intimidation and terror. International humanitarian law stipulates that civilian infrastructure and the civilian population cannot be targets of attack.

See more: Enemy shelled Chernihiv region: 26 settlements were hit, house was damaged, and business burned down. PHOTOS