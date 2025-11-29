Enemy shelled Chernihiv region: 26 settlements were hit, house was damaged, and business burned down. PHOTOS

Since yesterday, the Chernihiv region has been under enemy attack. Twenty-six settlements have been hit.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the aggressor is using various types of weapons in the region.

Shelling of Chernihiv

According to the Regional Military Administration, several explosions were heard. Two were on the outskirts of the city: a house was damaged by a UAV attack. Another explosion was a "Geran" strike on one of the enterprises. The roof of a warehouse caught fire. The fire was extinguished. A strike drone also targeted energy infrastructure.

See also: Enemy attacks enterprise in Chernihiv with "Shahed": three people wounded

In the Chernihiv district, a "Geran" strike on a residential building was recorded. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers.

Strikes on Semenivka

There were several strikes on Semenivka. "Molnia" struck people's homes, damaging about a dozen of them. A fire broke out at one of the strike sites, destroying a house. A drone struck a civilian car, injuring local residents: a 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

Attack on the Koriukivka district

An FPV drone strike damaged a house, a car, and a minibus. In another village, a UAV explosion also damaged a house and a car.

















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