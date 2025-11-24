Enemy Shahed drone hits enterprise in Chernihiv, three injured

Russian forces continue to attack Chernihiv with drones during the day on November 24.

Chernihiv City Military Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynskyi said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Enterprise attacked

He said a Shahed drone crashed on the premises of a private enterprise.

"Three people were injured. They sustained shrapnel wounds," the post says.

See more: Enemy targets Chernihiv with drones: two people injured. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Chernihiv with UAVs on the morning of November 24, injuring two people.

See more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv region with drones: Children’s Creativity Centre in Koriukivka was hit, and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTO