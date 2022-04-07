Animals evacuated from Kharkiv Ecopark

The bears are planned to be sent to Synevyr, the lions will go to Kyiv.

The mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov told about it during a briefing, transfers Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday Mykhailo Oleksandrovych (Lysenko - Deputy Mayor of Dnipro) personally visited the Feldman Ecopark. He managed to evacuate several large animals - bears, lions, tigers. We will continue to evacuate, but, unfortunately, this is a very difficult logistical situation… "As it is possible to take out a giraffe, it is simply impossible to put them in any vehicle. We will continue to save animals, we are people, not non-humans who attacked us," he said.

Filatov also said that now there are agreements with Kyivites - they are ready to accept lions, bears will go to Synevyr, some animals will be placed on the territory of the Dnipro circus, and then they will go on. Zhytomyr is also ready to provide assistance in this matter.

In addition, the mayor of Dnipro reminded that KP "Zoocontrol" is ready to accept dogs from all over Ukraine.

"Moreover, we now have several dozen dogs that have owners - our defenders, soldiers of the Armed Forces. Just while the guys are at the front and they have no one to leave their pets with, we took them home and keep them there," Filatov added.

It was reported that Russian troops almost completely destroyed the Feldman Ecopark near Kharkiv. Three cities agreed to accept animals: Dnipro, Kyiv and Zhytomyr. The evacuation of large predators was one of the biggest problems, and the zoo even considered putting animals down.