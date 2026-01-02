Russia hits high-rise building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District, leaving 30 injured, one in serious condition. PHOTOS (updated)

On January 2, the Russian army struck a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi District.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this, Censor.NET reports.

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"The strike hit a multi-storey residential building in the city’s Kyivskyi District. According to preliminary information, people were injured, and significant damage was reported," Terekhov said.

As of now, at least 12 people have been injured.

See more: Enemy struck eco-park near Kharkiv with KAB: elite birds killed, lions wounded. PHOTO





"A horrific Russian strike on Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate two missiles. It hit a residential area. One of the buildings is heavily damaged. A rescue operation is underway, and all necessary services are being deployed. The exact number of casualties is still unknown. Emergency services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), and the city and regional authorities in the Kharkiv region will provide updates," the SES said.

Read more: Ruscists attacked suburb of Kharkiv with KAB: one person was injured







Updated

As of 3:38 p.m., 16 people have been injured, with one person in serious condition.

"A horrific enemy strike on Kharkiv, the occupiers hit a five-storey residential building in the city center with a ballistic missile. As of now, 19 people have been injured," Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

He said all emergency services are working at the scene, assisting those affected and clearing the rubble, where people may still be trapped.

As of 5:01 p.m., Terekhov reported 30 people injured.

See more: Russians hit highway in Kharkiv with KABs: two killed, number of injured rises to eight. PHOTOS (updated)